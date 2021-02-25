Gov. DeWine announces new capacity limits for sports and entertainment venues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new guidance is coming for resuming spring events amid COVID-19.

The governor talked about, “The bridge” to return us to normalcy, referring to masking, social distancing and vaccinations.

The goal will be for all of us to get back to where we want to be – what our lives were before the pandemic. There is a bridge back to that life, and that bridge is built on vaccinations and continuing safety protocols. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

DeWine said sporting and entertainment venues can reopen with 25 percent indoor capacity and 30 percent outdoor capacity as long as other precautions, including designated pathways and seating pods, are followed.

The governor said he’s already been in contact with the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the minor league teams.

Some required precautions will include:

➡mandatory mask wearing for employees/customers ➡spectator pathways that allow for social distancing

➡seating in pods of no more than 6 people, recommended to be of the same household. Seating pods must be separated by at least 6 feet. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” DeWine said.

He said new guidance for proms, graduations, banquet centers and wedding receptions is coming in the next several days.

“People will be able to plan for proms, they’ll be able to plan for graduation. There’s no reason these events cannot occur if we follow basic safety protocols,” the governor said.

Recommendations for fairs, festivals and parades will be available later.