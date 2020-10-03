Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for President Trump and first lady

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has announced a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The White House said they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just three days after their visit to Cleveland for the presidential debate.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued the proclamation for Sunday, Oct. 4.

.@LtGovHusted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tl8Fk1SxJW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 3, 2020

“The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus.”

Trump is currently in the care of staff at Walter Reed Medical Center while Melania continues to recover at home. Both are said to be doing well.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: