Gov. DeWine and first lady receive second COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today, after getting their first shots earlier this month.

In a tweet, DeWine said the vaccines were administered by Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office, which is not far from where the pair lives in Cedarville.

All Ohioans older than 65, which includes the DeWines, are now eligible to receive the vaccine in the state.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,474,872 or about 12.62% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 25,011 people were vaccinated, according to the state health department.