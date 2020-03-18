1  of  2
Gov. DeWine addresses Ohio National Guard rumors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed rumors about the Ohio National Guard during his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

The governor said he authorized the National Guard to help with state and local food banks.

Food banks are in need of volunteers, since so many are categorized as high risk for the virus. There’s also an increased demand for food because of the shutdown of schools and many businesses.

“When the National Guard is going to do something, you will know about it,” DeWine said during the news conference.

DeWine added the Ohio National Guard will help erect tents at hospitals.

