Goodyear blimp set to fly over Northeast hospitals next week to honor healthcare workers

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a new blimp in town.

Coming all the way from California for some routine maintenance, Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three blimp is taking to the Northeast Ohio skies Monday, heading over area hospitals to recognize healthcare workers and first responders.

Below, check out the Ohio hospitals the blimp is set to fly over throughout the week until Thursday:

During the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of other kinds of aircrafts have flown over various Ohio hospitals in honor of healthcare workers and first responders. As seen in the video above, that included military planes, too.