GOJO adding two new Northeast Ohio facilities to keep up with Purell demand

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — GOJO, the Akron-based company behind Purell hand sanitizer, announced plans today to expand its business to keep up with demand of its cleansing products.

The company has recently secured two new facilities in Northeast Ohio — one in Navarre and another in Maple Heights. The Navarre spot will serve as a storage space, and the 325,000-square foot facility in Maple Heights is set to make Purell Surface Spray.

These additions are expected to bring 200 new jobs to the area, the company said in a statement.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“These new investments demonstrate the confidence GOJO has in Ohio’s talent, which is hard at work producing and distributing critical Purell products used worldwide,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. (The governor also spoke about the company at his coronavirus press conference today, as seen in the video above.)

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the company reports manufacturing more than twice the amount of sanitizer at its current facilities in Northeast Ohio and France, with employees working 24 hours a day.

You can check out GOJO’s job listings here.