‘Goal is to save lives’: DeWine talks continued vaccination rollout, including for schools starting week of Feb. 1

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about the next steps in Ohio’s coronavirus vaccination rollout.

This week, people over the age of 80 who did not already get vaccinated as part of the nursing home rollout, became eligible to receive the shot. Next week, people over 75 will join them. Each week, a new age group is added to this list until hitting 65.

For those adults with disabilities, DeWine said vaccination options are coming as soon as next week:

Next week, we will open vaccinations for those Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders who make them particularly vulnerable AND who have a developmental or intellectual disability. pic.twitter.com/Gbe7jOHUTt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 19, 2021

“In three weeks, the week of Feb. 15, people who have any of these conditions and do not have an intellectual or developmental disability will be eligible to receive the vaccine,” DeWine said.

School district workers will also begin to be eligible for vaccines by week of Feb. 1, DeWine said. Reportedly 96% of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1, DeWine said.

DeWine made clear that all of these groups would be notified when the time is correct for them to get the vaccines, and that more information would be coming.

“This is another week of moving forward, we’re now on the offense and we like that,” DeWine said.

He said that the goal is to save lives, get Ohio kids back in school by March 1 and to protect healthcare workers.

DeWine said that the state’s healthcare workers are close to being finished getting vaccinations, as nursing home distributions continue. He said it would be a while, with limited vaccines available, to get everyone in groups 1A and 1B (who wants to be) vaccinated.