Glenville Tarblooders eager to start practicing, district says they have to wait until July 1

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many high school football teams have started getting ready for the 2020 season but lingering concerns over COVID-19 have sidelined all teams in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

“I kind of feel like this is putting us behind the 8-ball, everybody we’re competing against are going into their third phase and we’re still at zero,” said Glenville Coach Ted Ginn, Sr.

The Tarblooders coach calls it an agonizing wait, especially when Governor Mike Dewine allowed schools to reopen for sports conditioning on May 26 and full training and scrimmages can resume June 22.

But the state’s two largest districts, Cleveland and Columbus, won’t permit anything until July 1.

“So that puts us at risk for not being able to compete,” said Ginn.

A spokesperson for CMSD told FOX 8 that safety is a priority and larger districts present more challenges.

"We appreciate the eagerness of coaches and players to get under way, but scheduled the start of training for fall sports in July to ensure we take all steps necessary to meet the health and safety needs of athletes and staff. This is a major undertaking, involving 78 teams in six sports. Precautions include properly sanitizing facilities and ensuring we have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment," said Roseann Canfora, PhD, Deputy Chief, Communications in a statement.

However, Ginn says it’s not just about wins and losses for city players. In many cases, the team is a player’s family and the field is their home, where dreams come alive and they feel protected.

“It’s a tough situation because we deal with a different group of children,” said Ginn. “We don’t want to lose kids, if they don’t have anything to do they’ll find something to do.”

So for now, he says he and the coaching staff are reaching out to players as much as possible and preparing for when they do finally take the field.

“You know we’re gonna do what we always do, we go above and beyond, we try to influence our kids,” said Ginn. “We’re just gonna have to be rapid fire with it, just gonna have to do what it takes to try to get the kids ready for the season.”

