Girls Scouts canceling Northeast Ohio cookie booths as coronavirus spreads

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio (GSNEO) has canceled all cookie booths through March 29 in wake of the coronavirus.

This comes after Governor Mike DeWine placed a ban on mass gatherings of 100 or more people and health care officials discouraged non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people.

Additionally, the Governor ordered an extended three-week spring break for all Ohio schools beginning at the end of day Monday. Some schools have already closed. Click here for more.

Due to all of this, GSNEO has decided it is in the “best interest” of its members to take “proactive measures.”

Girl Scouts will deliver their current cookie orders using appropriate health and safety precautions. All payments received will be deposited promptly and frequently into the troop bank account.

GSNEO is also helping troops manage their unsold inventory. Scouts and their families should reach out to troop leaders with any questions or concerns.