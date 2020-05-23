1  of  5
Girard coffee shop asking customers not to wear masks when they come inside

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Daily Grind in Girard has a different request for customers who come inside their business.

They don’t want customers to wear masks. Owner Keith Brown said he’s doing it because some businesses across the country have been targets of criminal activity by people wearing masks.

Brown said he’s seen it happen locally before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking out for the safety of our employees and our other customers that potentially could be in here when or if something like that were to happen,” Brown said.

Brown said that all employees are wearing masks and they have adopted extra sanitizing precautions like washing their hands in between every customer.

To make sure people feel safe and comfortable walking inside, they said that drive-thru window customers are free to wear a mask if they want.

