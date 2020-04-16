Giant Eagle temporarily converting Garfield Heights store into curbside pickup center

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Giant Eagle is temporarily converting its Garfield Heights location into a curbside pickup center for customers.

The grocery store chain recently did something similar out in Cuyahoga Falls.

“As we explore creative opportunities to increase our curbside pickup and delivery capacity, we have been very pleased with the results of our recent Howe Avenue Giant Eagle conversion,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

The Garfield Heights store will close on Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m. and will reopen for curbside pickup and delivery on Sunday, April 19.

“Nearby locations, including the Southgate, Biddulph Plaza, Beachwood and Parma Giant Eagle locations will be preparing for increased in-store shopping trips from guests who typically shop at the Garfield Heights location,” Giant Eagle said.

All payments for the curbside pickup center in Garfield Heights will be processed online. Slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The in-store pharmacy will remain operational as will the liquor agency.

