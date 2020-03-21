Giant Eagle team members to receive bonus pay for ‘continued dedication to guest service’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle announced on Saturday that its offering bonus pay to all team members as they work to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the bonus pay starts immediately and is retroactive to Sunday, March 15. There is currently an end date of Saturday, May 2. However, that could be reevaluated in the coming weeks.

“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated Team Members. Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes,” said Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle said both current and new members will be eligible for the bonus pay.

Those interested in applying for a position can visit Jobs.GiantEagle.com.