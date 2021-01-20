Giant Eagle taking part in Ohio’s 1B vaccinations; here is how to schedule an appointment

(WJW) — Giant Eagle Pharmacy announced this week a plan to schedule coronavirus vaccination appointments for those Ohio residents who are in Phase 1B.

The store has launched an online vaccine appointment scheduling tool which you can reach at www.gianteagle.com/covid-vaccine.

According to a press release, each pharmacy location will make initial appointments beginning Thursday, Jan. 21 through the weekend. More appointments will be loaded onto the site as more pharmacies receive shipments of the vaccine, Giant Eagle said. Those without internet access may contact their local Giant Eagle pharmacy to ask about appointment availability.

Next week, we will open vaccinations for those Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders who make them particularly vulnerable AND who have a developmental or intellectual disability. pic.twitter.com/Gbe7jOHUTt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 19, 2021

“We are prepared to play our part in the state’s next step to vaccinate all Ohioans,” said Giant Eagle

Vice President of Risk and Chief Pandemic Officer Vic Vercammen. “We encourage our communities

to appreciate the positive impact that this week will bring as thousands of Ohioans are vaccinated in

matter of days. At the same time, we recognize the inevitable frustrations that many will feel

as appointments across Ohio fill up quickly. Please know that Giant Eagle remains in close contact

with health officials at the county and state levels and we expect to receive additional shipments of

COVID-19 vaccine in the days to come.”

Giant Eagle stressed that if a patient does not meet the eligibility requirements, that person will not be able to get a vaccine. Thousands of Ohio seniors above the age of 80 now qualify for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohioans are asked to only schedule an appointment when they are deemed eligible by health authorities.