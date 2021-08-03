Giant Eagle requiring employees to wear masks

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Giant Eagle announced this week that the company was reinstating mask-wearing.

“As we witness increases in positive COVID-19 cases across our communities and country, we are reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings, or face shields for Team Members and guests this week, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” the company said in a press release.

All employees will be required to wear a face-covering starting, Wednesday, August 4.

The company is “strongly requesting” that guests follow the same mask requirement.

They will be providing a complimentary mask at each of their stores for guests.

The company will also be continuing curbside pickup and delivery.

“…the Delta variant has created a renewed sense of urgency across our communities,” the company said in a press release.

Giant Eagle says it is educating employees about COVID-19 vaccinations, and actively reviewing data and policy about whether to require vaccines for employment.