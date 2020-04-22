Giant Eagle offers special curbside pickup slots to frontline healthcare workers

(WJW) — Giant Eagle on Wednesday said it’s supporting Northeast Ohio healthcare workers with reserved curbside pickup slots.

It has added slots to the Legacy Village and Southland Giant Eagle locations.

Frontline healthcare workers in participating locations will be able to place their grocery orders online for pickup using a link provided by their employer, Giant Eagle said.

The reserved slots will be within the 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. pickup hours every day.

**Continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Northeast Ohio and around the world**

Giant Eagle said it’s exploring ways to expand the service to more locations throughout Northeast Ohio. The curbside pickup slots are available to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals healthcare workers.

“We are extremely aware of and grateful for the sacrifices healthcare workers make every day in order to provide much needed care for our communities. Providing easy access to essential nourishment through our curbside pickup service is just one small way we can thank them for their efforts,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson.

GetGo will also offer a free cup of coffee or fountain beverage to any healthcare worker who visits in their uniform or who shows a valid badge with their Advantage Card.

**Watch a video on curbside pickup, above**