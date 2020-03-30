Giant Eagle offers job opportunities to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse workers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Giant Eagle and the Cleveland Cavaliers teamed up to provide job opportunities to event staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of Cavs and Monsters games, as well as the Mid-American Conference and NCAA tournaments. The Cavaliers previously announced it would still be paying workers for these events.

“This opportunity and partnership is a true win-win-win for everyone. Our event and part-time team at the FieldHouse is a group we are working hard to support during this unprecedented and uncertain time,” said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO.

Giant Eagle is still looking to hire hundreds of people in its stores, at its warehouse facilities and as truck drivers. Anyone interested can apply at Jobs.GiantEagle.com.