Giant Eagle now requiring appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle recently announced plans to reinstate online appointment signup requirements for all COVID-19 shots at its stores.

The change comes as Ohio Department of Health is now allowing booster shots for certain groups who already received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, including those over 65, those who risk COVID exposure at their jobs and others with underlying medical conditions. People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot are still not eligible for a booster.

Those who want to make an appointment with Giant Eagle can do so at GiantEagle.com/COVID.

