Giant Eagle designates special shopping hours to first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle has dedicated special shopping hours for those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

According to the grocery chain, all Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will open their doors an hour early on Thursday and Friday mornings for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other trained members of first responder organizations.

Beginning Friday, April 3 the stores will open at 6 a.m. for the aforementioned heroes.

After the first hour, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to the current operating hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Giant Eagle also thanks the first responders who have stepped up to “provide critical support to our communities through these challenging times” for their “tireless work and continued dedication.”

The grocery chain also announced that they will be closing all stores Giant Eagle and Market District locations, including all in-store pharmacies and GetGo locations, for Easter on Sunday, April 12.

Supermarkets will close on Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m. and reopen on Monday, April 13 at 6 a.m. to seniors, those who are differently abled and those with compromised immune systems. The stores will open at 7 a.m. for all other guests.

GetGo gas stations connected to grocery stores will follow a similar schedule. Standalone GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13.