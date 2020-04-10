Giant Eagle creating temporary fulfillment centers to help with curbside express and deliveries

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Giant Eagle is creating temporary fulfillment centers to help with home deliveries and curbside express.

Both services have become very popular in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced plans on Thursday to convert some of its stores into fulfillment centers, one of them includes Garfield Heights

Customers at that location will be able to keep shopping in person up until the end of business on Friday, April 17. It will reopen for curbside pick up on April 19.

Guests can reserve slots for online orders on April 17.

