Giant Eagle converting local store to center for curbside pickup, home delivery

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Giant Eagle on Tuesday announced it’s temporarily converting its supermarket on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls into a fulfillment center for curbside pickup and delivery services.

The grocery store chain said the transition will allow them to increase the number of pickups and delivery orders to people in the Akron-Canton area every day.

“As consumer demand for grocery pickup and delivery options continues to increase, we are exploring every opportunity to change how we do business to make our products available to as many of our guests as possible today, tomorrow and in the future. This temporary store transition will enable us to dramatically increase our capacity to take and fulfill curbside pickup and delivery orders for the surrounding Akron and Canton communities. And as our Howe Avenue Giant Eagle transition takes off, we are simultaneously looking to bring this innovative solution to other areas throughout northeast Ohio and elsewhere in the coming days,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

The Howe Avenue location will close to the public on Saturday, April 4 at 9 p.m., and shift to curbside pickup and delivery on Sunday, April 5, Giant Eagle said.

Guests can place curbside pickup or delivery orders at gianteagle.com/grocery or through the Giant Eagle grocery app. Slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. All payments will be processed online to reduce contact between customers and workers.

The company said the pharmacy at that location will continue to operate for pickup or drop-off both inside and at the drive-thru. The pharmacy hours will be: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Employees at the Howe Avenue Giant Eagle can work in the fulfillment center or go to a nearby location for the time-being.

Giant Eagle said it is still looking to fill hundreds of positions in Akron and Canton. Those who are interested can apply at jobs.gianteagle.com.