Giant Eagle adjusting hours to accommodate seniors and shoppers with special needs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle is making some changes to help provide easier access to shoppers over 60 years old, have disabilities or who are immune-compromised.

Starting next Monday, doors will open at 6 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to accommodate those individuals. Staff members will be on site to offer additional assistance.

The general public is welcome to shop starting at 7 a.m. Doors close at 10 p.m. each day. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pharmacy hours will remain the same.

“We continue to be amazed by the commitment of our Team Members, who have again stepped up to make sure that the most vulnerable members of our communities have an opportunity to comfortably shop in our stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “We ask that all customers help us by respecting these hours for the health and well-being of our community during this time.”

