GetGo purchased $25K worth of Girl Scout cookies to give to Northeast Ohio teachers

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In effort to show their appreciation for Northeast Ohio’s educators, GetGo purchased $25,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies to give to teachers across the Greater Cleveland area.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio had to cut its cookie season short, leaving a stockpile of unsold cookies.

GetGo purchased 5,000 boxes of cookies from the organization and is partnering with Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that distributes school supplies for students and teachers in 250 low-income Cuyahoga County schools, to distribute them to teachers working remotely.

The organization has purchased a variety of cookies including Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and more.

“We are beyond grateful for Giant Eagle’s partnership now and throughout the years,” GSNEO CEO Jane Christyson said in a press release. “We always say Girl Scout Cookies not only taste good – they do good, and what better way for a company to show their community support than to invest in girls’ futures and to recognize our educators at the same time.”

“With remote learning and home schooling now taking place in so many homes, parents in our communities recognize the amazing work our teachers do to prepare our children to succeed in the world,” GetGo spokesperson Dan Donovan reportedly said. “We are thrilled to be able to show our appreciation for our teachers by supporting our longstanding Girl Scout partners.”

Shoes and Clothes for Kids will arrange for teachers to pick up the cookie boxes at its distribution center.

Anyone interested in purchasing cookies from GSNEO’s Cookie Relief Fund can do so by clicking here.