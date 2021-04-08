Getaway guide: COVID-19 rules for travel and your favorite destinations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – While more people are planning getaways as coronavirus restrictions ease in Ohio and across the country, your preferred means of travel and your favorite destinations are going to have a lot of new rules that come with them.

FOX 8 is helping make those vacation plans a little easier with quick guide on what you need to know, whether hopping on a plane or heading to Disney.

Is it safe to travel?

CDC guidelines say it is safe to travel domestically if you are vaccinated for COVID-19, wear a mask, and social distance.

People who are vaccinated do not need to self-quarantine or get tested unless their destination requires it.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are not vaccinated are asked to get a viral test 1 to 3 days before traveling, 3 to 5 days after traveling, and self-quarantine for 7 days following the trip, according to the CDC.

Where are masks required?

Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and any form of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

International Travel

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

Guidelines for international travel follow the same CDC rules as people who are not fully vaccinated, which means getting a COVID test 1 to 3 days before traveling, 3 to 5 days after traveling, and self-quarantining for 7 days following the trip.

What do airlines require?

Masks are required on all airlines and U.S. airports.

For cleaning policies and other information, check with your airline directly.

The TSA has allowed all passengers to include a 12 oz hand sanitizer in their carry-on, as opposed to the standard 3 oz rule. The TSA says it is a temporary exemption, and those will need to be screened separately.

When will cruise ships sail?

The CDC has not cleared domestic cruises at this time.

The CDC lifted its “No Sail” order in October.

The CDC just issued framework in April 2021 for how cruise lines should handle sick crew or passengers, how to socially distance, or how to test on the ship.

In addition, the CDC is directing cruise lines to document approval from any ports and local health orders that may apply there.

Masks will be required.

Theme parks

The CDC offers guidelines on how to operate but leaves decisions up to local authorities. They say the safest way to operate is to have staff and guests wear masks, socially distance, and limit any contact, such as employees strapping people in on rides.

Cedar Point

Cedar Point plans to reopen May 14, 2021.

The park’s guidelines will follow last year’s COVID plans, which include masks for staff and guests, temperature checks, and timed entry. The park asks that people use mobile entry with tickets scanned from their phones to limit contact, as well as cashless purchases.

Disney World

Disney World has similar guidelines to Cedar Point, which includes temperature screenings, reservations, mobile entry, and cashless transactions.

Masks are required for ages 2 and up.

Disney has said masks can be removed for selfies.

Disney asks that groups of 10 or more split into smaller groups.

On its website, Disney says some attractions and experiences may remain closed.

Water parks

The CDC guidelines for waterparks, public pools, or water playgrounds encourages cloth masks when staff or guests are not in the water.

COVID-19 is spread most commonly from person to person by respiratory droplets during close physical contact. So the main component of their guidance is social distancing.

It is not spread in the water, according to CDC information.

Cedar Point Shores

Cedar Point Shores waterpark is scheduled to open May 29, 2021.

The waterpark did not open in 2020.

COVID guidelines have not been released for the waterpark at this time.

Concerts and Festivals

The CDC says large gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained should be avoided.

In Ohio, the ban limiting attendance for outdoor events was recently lifted.

For indoor events, capacity is still limited.

Both outdoor and indoor events are requiring masks for guests and staff.

Although the ban on mass gatherings is no longer in place, the Ohio Department of Health asks people to stay in groups of 10 or less and socially distance from other groups.

Popular Northeast Ohio outdoor music venue Blossom Music Center has not announced any plans for the 2021 season.