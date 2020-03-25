Gervasi Vineyard in Canton launching hand sanitizer production in distillery

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Gervasi Vineyard in Canton announced Wednesday it’s in the process of getting the necessary items to produce hand sanitizer.

The estate’s newest addition — a distillery known as the Still House — has most of the equipment and ingredients including grain alcohol to make the product that is much needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As soon as we learned we were permitted to convert our distillery operation to making hand sanitizer, we knew this was something we wanted to do,” said Scott Swaldo, General Manager, GV Destinations. “Repurposing the distillery gives us a unique way to really help our community with something desperately needed during this crisis.”

According to a press release, the winery and distillery teams are working together on this, and will be using the key ingredients of ethanol, glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and purified water.

“We decided the FDA formula should be followed to make the hand sanitizer. This special formula was obtained from the World Health Organization, and allows companies to produce the product in a time of crisis, with the proper guidance from head experts,” said Andrew Codispoti, Director of Winemaking & Distilling Operations, who is spearheading the project. .

Gervasi said Ohio-based companies and local partners have stepped up to help.

They expect initial product by later next week. Distribution will be a combination of direct to front-line medical facilities as well as to the general public, the vineyard posted on Facebook.