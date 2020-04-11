Geneva mother hospitalized with COVID-19 out of ICU, visits with family through FaceTime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***See our original report on Stacey Unsinger in the video above.***

GENEVA (WJW) -- Many consider Easter a time of new beginnings, and a local family says they are celebrating this holiday as their loved one recovering from COVID-19 gets a second chance at life.

Don Babich of Geneva says he and his family were worried for weeks that his daughter, 51-year-old Stacey Unsinger may die.

“She was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator for more than a week,” Babich told FOX 8. “To say we were worried is an understatement.”

But last week Unsinger was taken off the ventilator and on Thursday she was moved out of the ICU. Babich said nurses at University Hospitals in Cleveland gave the family one of the best Easter gifts ever when they helped Stacey FaceTime with the family.

“I could see her big blue eyes,” Babich said.

Stacey’s husband, Lee, is hoping his wife will be able to come home soon.

“She is improving,” Babich said. “She is drinking juices and tea through a straw. She is still on a feeding tube but doctors say if she continues to improve they will be able to remove it and she will then be able eat solid food.”

The family is continuing to ask for prayers and says they are praying for others who have COVID-19.



