Geauga sheriff on masks and curfew: ‘There is no law to enforce’

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand is addressing Ohio’s statewide curfew and the statewide mask order.

On his Facebook page, Sheriff Hildenbrand wrote, “There is no law to enforce, so please do not call us in regards to this.”

“It is up to the business owners to enforce this as they do with the requirements to wear a shirt and shoes,” he says.

On the curfew, Hildenbrand says it is simply a suggestion.

“We do not have the authority, the time, or the willingness to even attempt to enforce this,” he says.

“Your deputies will continue to enforce laws and investigate crimes in the county to keep people safe.”

Geauga County has seen 1,646 coronavirus cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.