Geauga County health officials work with Amish to emphasize stay-at-home order

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– Health officials in Geauga County said they are working with the Amish community to make sure they are aware of the importance of following the state’s stay-at-home order.

Several residents in Geauga, Ashtabula and Trumbull counties have contacted the FOX 8 I-team expressing concerns that their Amish neighbors are still gathering for church and parties. A few people sent pictures to the I-Team showing large gatherings of Amish residents on Sunday.

Dr. Jennifer Reid, with University Hospitals, said health and government officials are working with the Amish in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s challenging because the Amish don’t have televisions or computers in their homes so they are not getting the daily news updates,” Reid said.

Rei and Geauga County Health Commissioner Thomas Quade have been meeting with Amish leaders to update them on the latest information, and to let them know how important it is to practice social distancing and stay at home.

“I talked to one bishop the other day who said five churches had closed,” Quade said. “I was also told they are putting signs on other churches as well.”

He added that Amish schools in Geauga County are closed.

“We are also getting complaints about non-Amish, too,” Quade said. “It’s important that everyone follow the governor’s order.”