Geauga County Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 3-7

BURTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s oldest fair is moving forward as planned, event officials recently announced.

For its 198th iteration, the Geauga County Fairboard says that the Great Geauga County Fair will take place over Labor Day weekend, running Sept. 3-7.

Due to coronavirus concerns, many fairs across the state, including the Ohio State Fair (as seen in the video above), have canceled. And so far, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has not announced how or if fairs can go on as planned this year.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“Now more than ever we will need the support of our volunteers and community for a successful Labor Day weekend,” fairboard secretary Paul Harris wrote in a statement.

Fans of the fair are asked to stay informed by heading to the event’s website, as plans may change in the months to come.

Read the whole statement below: