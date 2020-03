CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Ohio and the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, gas prices are plunging.

Our crews in Cleveland spotted prices around just $1 a gallon at Speedy gas on W. 136th and Lorain Thursday morning.

At one point, the price for regular was $1.06; a short time later it was $1.08.

About two weeks ago, gas prices dropped to below $2 a gallon at many gas stations in Northeast Ohio.

It was a sign of weakening financial markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.