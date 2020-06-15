Garth Brooks’ drive-in movie theater concert to hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio Garth Brooks fans can soon watch the country legend perform live from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Announcing plans to simulcast a concert at drive-in movie theaters across the country Saturday, June 27, Brooks’ team promised the show would be one-of-a-kind.

“This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Hitting at least 300 drive-ins, the show will be aired at the following Northeast Ohio locations:

Mayfield Road Drive-In in Chardon

Midway Drive-in in Ravenna

Star View Drive-in in Norwalk

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon and are $100 per car or truck. Yee haw.

The event begins at dusk.

Drive-in movie theaters were able to open in Ohio last month, with social distancing guidelines in place (as seen in the video above).

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Brooks was last seen in the area last October, when he played the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown as part of his dive bar tour. The artist had planned to continue touring stadiums this year before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

During the shutdown, Brooks and his country star wife Trisha Yearwood have reached fans through their social media platforms, often singing together.