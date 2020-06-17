Garfield Heights Giant Eagle to reopen after being used for curbside pickup

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Giant Eagle in Garfield Heights will resume its regular operations on Thursday.

The grocery store chain temporarily closed the location on Transportation Boulevard to use it as a curbside pickup center in April.

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent need for food retailers to innovate and find ways to make contactless pickup and delivery options available to more people and converting our Garfield Heights store was critical for our ability to meet the needs of Cleveland area Giant Eagle guests,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson, in a news release on Wednesday.

“We are now in a position to meet the increased demand for grocery pickup and home delivery services with same-day and next-day slots available to guests at most locations, and with that, felt it was time to welcome guests back into our Garfield Heights supermarket.”

The Garfield Heights Giant Eagle will continue to process curbside and delivery orders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The pharmacy will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The in-store liquor agency will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.