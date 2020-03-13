GAME OVER: How the coronavirus is impacting the sports world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- NASCAR became the last sport to cancel its scheduled event just minutes before practice was to begin Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"I think it's 100 percent the right decision, you know the thing right now is just to keep everybody safe," said Matt Kaulig, who owns an Xfinity NASCAR team.

His team was scheduled to race on Saturday. He said they have already implemented new protocol to help prevent keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've shut down our race shop to the public, so down in North Carolina, we have a 90,000 square foot race shop -- that is where we work on all the cars. The public [is normally allowed] to come in at any time just because it is cool, they visit, and they can meet the drivers and everything," he said.

Meanwhile, college athletes are also experiencing new challenges and disappointment.

"It's shocking, that's all I can say about it," said Austin Routezong, who is a senior on the Baldwin Wallace Lacrosse team.

He just learned that their entire spring season has been cancelled.

"I was in tears knowing that it was my last time as a competitor truly in an organized competition sport, that was very emotional and hard," he said.