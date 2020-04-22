Funeral director shares how COVID-19 is changing how people grieve loved ones

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The coronavirus is changing how many people are able to safely gather, honor and celebrate loved ones who have died, forcing some to grieve from a distance.

“We’ve taken chairs and we’ve moved them and spaced them so that everybody can sit and still be with their loved one however we’re only allowing up to 10 people in at one time,” said Stephen Waite.

Waite is the funeral director of the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland with an additional location Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home in Eastlake. The pandemic is hitting especially close to home.

“Mr. Jacobs, Bill Jacobs Sr. passed away earlier this month. It was his mother and father that founded the funeral home in 1925,” he said.

Jacobs passed away after decades of helping people get through difficult times. He was 91 years old.

Waite says the funeral looked different than he could have imagined.

“So after all the years of service in the business he was unable to actually have a traditional funeral,” Waite explained.

Waite says they have handled service for several COVID-19 patients. He stresses the pandemic is impacting the services currently provided.

A sign at the funeral home’s front entrance encourages limited contact in the interest of good health.

“They look for that extra care and you’re unable to give them just a simple handshake, it’s tough,” he told FOX 8.

He says they are taking additional precautions when receiving those who have passed and offer other options for service planning online or on the phone for those not able or who have decided not to be present for safety reasons.

“The cemeteries are filling in for pallbearers because no family members are at the cemetery in some cases,” said Waite.

He says twice this month services were held with no relatives or friends present for the burial except a religious leader and funeral home staff.

“It’s a minster talking in front of everybody and there’s no audience. There’s nobody to shed a tear, there’s nobody to say, ‘Yes, I remember that.’ They’ll be at home shedding tears. They’ll be at home remembering, but not here with the person.”

Waite says he, like many, remains hopeful this current state of operation is only temporary and they can soon get back to the traditions and celebrations of life expected even during grief.

“We can celebrate later, its okay, we can celebrate…but right now our safety is for the public,” he added.