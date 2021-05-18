Fully vaccinated visitors no longer need to wear masks at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s tiger cub makes their debut earlier this spring**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the news yesterday that Ohio Department of Health is no longer requiring fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks in most settings, each business and organization has been scrambling to determine what that means for them.

In the case of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood, visitors who are fully vaccinated are no longer going to have to wear a mask, a representative confirmed to FOX 8.

Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks, the zoo said.

However, other social distancing measures are going to remain in place: such as some enclosures and spaces operating with a one-way flow for visitors.

The Akron Zoo made a similar announcement earlier today.