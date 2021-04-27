Fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, DeWine says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Speaking from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced changes to quarantine guidelines in the state.

After consulting with various health experts, DeWine said that Ohioans who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who has coronavirus.

“The power of this vaccine allows us to do this,” he said.

This change, which starts today, applies to anyone 16 and older, with the exception of those who are in nursing homes and other long term care facilities, who must still follow the CDC guidelines and quarantine to keep people safe.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final coronavirus shot. Pfizer and Moderna require two shots and Johnson & Johnson is only one.