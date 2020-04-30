Frontier Airlines to require passengers wear a face mask

A Frontier Airlines jet at Philadelphia International Airport on June 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Frontier Airlines said it will soon require passengers to wear a face covering as the world continues to battle coronavirus.

The face mask will be required at Frontier’s ticket counters, gate areas and on the aircraft effective May 8.

Frontier said face coverings have been a requirement for flight crews since April 13.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a news release. “This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”

Also, earlier this month, Frontier said it implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgement before completing check-in either on the company’s website or mobile app.

The airline said passengers have to certify the following:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment

When it comes to social distancing during the flight, Frontier said it’s blocking every other row through the first week of May. It’s also allowing passengers to change seats once on board within their respective areas.

Frontier said it has added a fogging disinfectant to its aircraft cleaning which it said has been proven to be effective against many virus including coronavirus. During the flight, the main cabin air is “a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.7% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments.”

