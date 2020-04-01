Friendship APL delivering pets to families during coronavirus pandemic

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — In a time when the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and stay-at-home orders have complicated pet adoptions, a puppy named Kibie from the Friendship APL in Lorain County is one of the lucky ones because she has a new home with a loving family.

Mary Jurs adopted Kibie and told Fox 8, “We figured that we had a lot of time on our hands right now, it would be a good time to do it. We’d save a life, and we’d help out a life I guess.”

Since visits to the shelter during the crisis are not safe, Friendship APL is inviting pre-approved adoptive families to search for the right pet from a photo gallery on their Facebook page.

Once the prospective families agree to conditions that include returning the pet to the APL after the crisis is over to be spayed or neutered, staff members deliver the cats and dogs directly to their new homes.

On Wednesday, a puppy named Bama was delivered to her new family in Amherst, and in the photo of the special delivery, it was hard to tell who was more excited, Bama or her new family. Sue Hixson of the APL told Fox 8, “They ran out. They were all excited. I was like ‘wait, slow down,’ they were so happy, so excited just to have their puppy.”

The operators of Friendship APL say they are still in need of foster homes for the dogs and cats that remain at the shelter. “Puppies in shelters tend to get ill; they get kennel cough really bad. They’re around other dogs and they’re not fully vaccinated as puppies,” said Sue Hixson.

“Getting them into home environments is better for them; they get more socialization.” If you would like to learn more about pet adoptions or providing a foster home, you can visit Friendship APL’s Facebook page, their website friendshipapl.org, or call 440-322-4321.