Fresh Mark in Salem temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns

A company spokeswoman stressed that the decision was voluntary after concerns that some employees may have the coronavirus

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A meat-processing plant in Salem is temporarily shutting down amid COVID-19 concerns.

A spokeswoman for Fresh Mark said the company decided to temporarily suspend operations at the Salem facility after it was suspected that some employees have the coronavirus.

The facility will be shut down Saturday through Monday, April 13.

“We have a small number of team members who may have COVID-19, so we’re making the proactive decision to suspend our operations for additional deep cleaning and facility-wide sanitation,” said spokesperson Brittany Julian. “Scheduled employees will be paid for their time off during this time.”

Julian said the company will remain in contact with those who may have contracted COVID-19. She said the company is following guidelines from the CDC during their time in isolation.

Julian said the company is following these protocols:

Daily temperature checks upon arrival and prior to shift start times for all employees

Bi-weekly health screenings for all employees, which include a series of questions related to employees’ health and recent travel

Enhanced sanitation in common areas every 30 minutes

Social distancing requirements on Fresh Mark property

Additional personal protective equipment to cover employees’ heads, faces, hands and bodies

Frequent team meetings to stress the importance of personal hygiene

Strict visitor policy and suspended business travel

“The health and safety of our Fresh Mark team members remains our top priority, which is why we’re voluntarily and proactively making this immediate decision to temporarily suspend operations at the Salem facility,” she said.