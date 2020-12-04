Freezers ready: Cleveland Clinic shares first look at preparations for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic on Friday shared its first look at preparations for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Clinic said its focus at this point is preparing to store doses in its freezer units. (See more in the video, above.)

courtesy: Cleveland Clinic

Ohio will get 98,000 coronavirus vaccines in its first batch.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the first batch, which is from Pfizer, will come in mid-December. A week later, Ohio will get a batch from Moderna.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require two doses, separated by three and four weeks, respectively.

The Cleveland Clinic said it has been chosen as one of 10 “pre-positioned” vaccine sites in Ohio, meaning it will be able to “quickly distribute any FDA-approved vaccine.”

