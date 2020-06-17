Free pop-up coronavirus testing site in Elyria on Friday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test in Lorain County can soon get one free of charge. A pop-up coronavirus testing site is set to open this week.

“This is something very new. The governor first announced the Minority Health Strikeforce would have initiatives in local communities in Ohio to bring COVID testing to communities in need,” said Stephanie Wiersma, CEO of the Lorain County Health and Dentistry.

The one-day event hosted by the Lorain County Health and Dentistry will be held June 19 at the Elyria City Hall Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“It removes barriers to that anyone can receive a test without having to have an appointment or a referral from a primary doctor or even having symptoms,” Wiersma said.

The test site welcomes people who drive there or walk-up. Wiersma said 500 tests are available.

“The Ohio National Guard is providing testing teams. Their medics, nurses and nurse practitioners will be onsite,” added Wiersma.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first opened pop-up testing sites in Columbus last week.

Wiesma said the initiative helps make coronavirus testing more accessible to communities who need it.

“This event in the community is an extension of what we are doing for our patients behind the brick walls of our buildings. So we are thrilled to extend our reach, this is exactly what community health centers should do,” Wiersma said.

The Lorain County Health and Dentistry strongly recommends people call ahead to register at 440-240-1655.