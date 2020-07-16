Free mask distribution Thursday in Elyria

Editor’s Note: The video above is recent coronavirus testing in Elyria.
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor’s office in Elyria will be distributing free masks to residents Thursday.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
It will be held in the parking lot at Elyria City Hall at 131 Court Street.
The face covers are 100% cotton.
The masks were donated from Bella + Canvas through their Masks for Mayors initiative.
There are 4080 masks available.
Nonprofits in need of masks are encouraged to call Ren Flanders, the Chief of Staff at (440)326-1402.
Lorain County is a level 3 red according to Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, which means masks are required.
