Free mask distribution Thursday in Elyria

Editor’s Note: The video above is recent coronavirus testing in Elyria.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor’s office in Elyria will be distributing free masks to residents Thursday.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held in the parking lot at Elyria City Hall at 131 Court Street.

The face covers are 100% cotton.

The masks were donated from Bella + Canvas through their Masks for Mayors initiative.

There are 4080 masks available.

Nonprofits in need of masks are encouraged to call Ren Flanders, the Chief of Staff at (440)326-1402.

Lorain County is a level 3 red according to Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, which means masks are required.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8