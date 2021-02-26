Free COVID-19 testing next week at Tri-C

Editor’s Note: The video above is Ohio’s governor talking about COVID-19 and education.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Community College, or Tri-C, is hosting three days of drive-thru coronavirus testing.

Free testing will take place at Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland on Monday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 3. Testing will also be offered at Westshore Campus in Westlake on Thursday, March 4.

Testing begins at 11 a.m. each day and ends when they run out of tests or by 2 p.m.

The testing service is available to area residents as well as Tri-C students, faculty and staff. The program offers testing to individuals regardless of their symptom status, insurance status or ability to pay.

A government-issued ID with name and address is required for testing. Those with health coverage are asked to bring their insurance card.

Visit tri-c.edu/covidtest or call 216-317-1250 for more information.

Metro Campus is located at 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland.

Westshore Campus is located at 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake.

Individuals can also call the above number to schedule testing appointments at the Care Alliance Central Clinic, located at 2916 Central Ave. in Cleveland.