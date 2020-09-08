Free coronavirus testing this weekend in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and Summit County Public Health will conduct free coronavirus tests this weekend.

The tests will be given at the Chapel Hill Mall on September 12 and 13.

The tests are free. You will not need an appointment or a doctor’s note to receive the test.

Supplies are limited.

The tests will be given on the Sear’s store side of Chapel Hill Mall at 2000 Brittain Rd.

The tests will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

Summit County has 4,694 coronavirus cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 236 deaths.