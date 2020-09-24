Free coronavirus testing Saturday in several Northeast Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health has several free coronavirus testing events on Saturday, September 26.
You don’t need an appointment or a referral. You just have to show up.
Here is a list of testing sites:
Ashland Fairground
2042 Claremont Ave.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Loudonville Lions Club
643 Wooster Rd.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mansfield, Malabar Intermediate School
205 W. Cook Rd.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Salem, Albion Brethren Church
246 County Road 620
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
