Free coronavirus testing Saturday in several Northeast Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health has several free coronavirus testing events on Saturday, September 26.

You don’t need an appointment or a referral. You just have to show up.

Here is a list of testing sites:

Ashland Fairground

2042 Claremont Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Loudonville Lions Club

643 Wooster Rd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mansfield, Malabar Intermediate School

205 W. Cook Rd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Salem, Albion Brethren Church

246 County Road 620

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

