Free coronavirus testing Saturday in several Northeast Ohio counties

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health has several free coronavirus testing events on Saturday, September 26.

You don’t need an appointment or a referral. You just have to show up.

Here is a list of testing sites:

Ashland Fairground
2042 Claremont Ave.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Loudonville Lions Club
643 Wooster Rd.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mansfield, Malabar Intermediate School
205 W. Cook Rd.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Salem, Albion Brethren Church
246 County Road 620
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

