Free coronavirus testing in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Public Health is offering free coronavirus testing Monday.

The only thing required is a mask.

The testing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Black River Landing parking lot at 421 Black River Ln.

Lorain County is in a red level three in the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System.

That means there is very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Lorain County has 1,998 total cases, according to ODH, and 80 deaths.

There are 114,802 cases in Ohio as of Sunday.

