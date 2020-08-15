Free coronavirus testing available Saturday in East Cleveland

**Watch the video above for the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.**

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans can receive free COVID-19 testing Saturday at a pop-up testing location in East Cleveland.

According to State Representative Kent Smith’s office, testing is taking place at Shaw High School, located at 15320 Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to receiving the free virus testing, residents will have the opportunity to register to vote, complete their 2020 US Census, and receive fresh produce and relevant information from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at Saturday’s events.

“I am proud to help bring two free, community checkups to Ohio’s 8th House district – one to East Cleveland and then, six days later, to the City of Euclid. Testing is one of the critical strategies to defeat COVID-19. Unfortunately, it has not been available to nearly enough Ohioans. These two events will help change that painful reality. Please use the registration links as soon as possible as spots will be limited. Also please continue to practice social distancing and wear masks whenever possible. We will get through this together but we still have a long road to travel. Let’s make sure as many of us as possible complete the journey and make it to our shared goal of beating Coronavirus,” Rep. Smith said in a press release.

Smith and several community partners have also organized another testing opportunity happening next Friday, August 21. Residents can receive the same services by visiting the C.E. Orr Ice Arena, located at 25550 Milton Avenue in Euclid, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All attendees are expected to wear masks and practice proper social distancing at both events.

