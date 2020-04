Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Fran DeWine joined her husband, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, during his COVID-19 news conference on Friday. Fran has been sharing recipes and crafts, including many she's done for her grandchildren.

On Friday, she posted her recipe for sidewalk chalk paint:

.@FranDewine is here with us today. Here is her Sidewalk Chalk Paint recipe. You can use this with your kids if you don't want to go to the store. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/0waLtVnVvB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 10, 2020