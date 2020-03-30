FOX 8 teaming up with Serpentini Chevrolet to raise awareness about Cleveland Clinic’s ‘Community Response Campaign’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- On Monday, the Cleveland Clinic launched the 'Community Response Campaign' asking for much needed material supplies like masks, gowns, eye protection, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.

Four donation sites have been set up in Independence, Avon, Akron and Beachwood and will be open for drop off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"You have seen construction companies companies like Sherwin Williams, nail salons donating whatever supplies they have for our caregivers and then you have the 'makers,' you know, people in the community space who are willing to make masks and have them donated. Then you have wonderful community leaders like Bob Serpentini," said Lara Kalafatis, Chairperson for the Philanthropy Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

Bob Serpentini said he was happy to make his own contribution to the effort, which includes providing meals to healthcare workers as they care for those who are the most ill from the virus.

"It's providing meals, you know a lot of caregivers are unfortunately getting sick so they are at home. They can't get out so they [the Cleveland Clinic] partnered with local restaurants to give them some business, so they are actually delivering food to their homes or when the caregivers cant get home and make the food, they are sending food so their families are being fed because they are working double and triple shifts," said Serpentini.

The Cleveland area Chevrolet dealer is also partnering with FOX 8, donating a part of his normal advertising schedule to draw attention to the campaign.

"I took a percentage of my advertising and said we will have these dedicated specifically asking people for help with the clinic initiative here and that's what we did, cut a spot, no advertising at all, lets help the caregivers," said Serpentini, who is known for his campaign slogan "American, and Proud of it."