Four more coronavirus deaths in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of four additional coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

No information about the deceased was released. This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Cleveland to 162, according to the health department.

There were also 212 new cases of virus. They range in age from under 9 years old to in their 90s. There have been 12,367 total cases in the city.

The Ohio Department of Health said 8,921 COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths, 396 hospitalizations and 33 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.

There have been 446,849 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 6,753 deaths in Ohio, according to the health department. It is presumed that 298,332 people have recovered.

