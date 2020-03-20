Four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, total now at 17

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland now has four more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the current total to 17.

In a press release issued Friday, the new cases include men and women, who range in age of 20 to 70 years old. No other information about them was provided.

“CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said.

They strongly advise residents to remain at home unless absolutely necessary to leave.

The City of Cleveland also issued the following updates:

Grab-and-Go Meals for Youth

As a result of an order from Governor Mike DeWine to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to the community, all City of Cleveland recreation centers remain closed. In an effort to protect citizens and adhere to social distancing guidelines, the City has implemented measures to cut down the amount of virus spreading, and ultimately protect those most vulnerable.

The City is partnering with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to temporarily provide meals for youth throughout the city. The new program will last for the next two weeks. Meals are available Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, March 28 from noon to 1 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays from 4-5 p.m.

All City recreation centers are participating with the exception of Kovacic, Cudell Fine Arts and Camp Forbes. View a full list of the city’s recreation centers here.

Children’s Hunger Alliance helps feed children whose meals have been disrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic. The statewide nonprofit continues to work closely with community partners, like The City of Cleveland’s Division of Recreation, to help fill the immediate needs of children in Ohio.

Public Safety

Members of the Department of Public Safety, Divisions of Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service continue to work to ensure the safety of the residents of and visitors to the City of Cleveland. In order to maintain a continuance of service, our police officers, firefighters and paramedics must take all necessary precautions to support their own personal health and safety.

The Divisions of Police, Fire and EMS are currently implementing new protocols relative to health screenings. The protocols are in the beginning phases and are subject to change or evolve as necessary. View the protocols here and here.

Police

The Cleveland Division of Police is in the beginning phases of implementing temperature screenings for all officers, employees and visitors entering police buildings. Officers shall not report to work if sick.

EMS

All members of the Emergency Service are required to self-monitor. Employees must fill out a form which tracks temperature and symptoms daily. This form is submitted to the administration at least one hour prior to start time. EMS members shall not report to work if sick.

Fire

The Cleveland Division of Fire requires all firefighters to self-check in regards to temperature and symptoms of illness and not report to work if sick.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

The CLE Brown Lot has temporarily closed. Any vehicles currently parked in the Brown Lot can now exit without charge. The Brown Lot Shuttle will stop operating at 10am on Saturday, March 21st. After the shuttle stops, Brown Lot customers can access the lot without charge using a CLE Taxi which are located on the south end of arrivals level near bag claim 11.

We decided to temporarily eliminate the two shuttles to reduce shuttle passengers’ exposure and to help follow social distancing guidelines.

All other airport shuttles are operated by other entities.

Department of Public Utilities

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account at myclevelandwater.com, by calling (216) 664-3130. Questions can be submitted via the inquiry form at clevelandwater.com/ask-a-question. CPP customers can make payments and manage their account at cpp.org. Inquiries and questions can be submitted via cpp.org/Contact.

Cleveland Water and CPP customers may also use the dropbox located at 1201 Lakeside. Please include name and account number along with payment. Multiple accounts must be on separate checks.